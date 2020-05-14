Totalling output of a query

No, I don’t see how what you are suggesting will work. I need the row totals first, and then add those totals up to create the grand total.

So the idea is this:

qty mass $row_total_mass

1 10 10

2 12 24

1 5 5

3 2 6

grand total: 45

I need to get the value of $row_total_mass first, which is what the sql statement is and what I have done. Then after I have those totals, I need to add them altogether. I don’t know how to add them together afterwards to have a grand total.

Please can someone help me to figure this out, I wouldn’t be here asking if I knew what the answer was and I don’t understand what you are suggesting droopsnoot.