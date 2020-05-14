Totalling output of a query

You need to create another variable such as $grand_total before the while() loop starts, and each time you loop through, add the value of $assemble_mass_total to it. Echo it after the end of the loop.

I don’t think this:

$assemble_mass_total = $assemble_qty * $assemble_mass; echo $assemble_mass_total; $assemble_mass_total_array = $assemble_mass_total[];

is going to do anything for you. You create a flat variable called $assemble_mass_total , give it a value, display it, then create another flat variable called $assemble_mass_total_array and give it the value of an array called $assemble_mass_total that you didn’t create in the first place. I just get a 500 error when I try to run those three lines. The first two are fine, of course.

The idea is not unreasonable. I guess you were intending to create an array of the total for each row, then calculate the total after the loop. You could do that, but if all you want is the grand total, it seems like overkill to me.