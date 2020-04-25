TOS questions

Hello. As part of the registration process, I require members to sign a Terms-of-Service agreement.

To save space, I have decided to not include it in the registration form, but provide a link where people can read it.

Of course, the solution should be mobile friendly.

Here are approaches that I could take…

Open a new browser window when they click on the link.

Open a new browser tab when they click on the link.

Open a PDF when they click on the link.

Allow a download of a PDF when they clcik on the link.

I have some questions about all of this…

1.) Is it possible in your HTML, to make any browser open a new tab when a user clicks on a link?

2.) Which of the above approaches makes the most sense?

3.) Would any of those approaches be bad for mobile?

4.) Any general thoughts as the best way to tackle this as far as HTML and also from design?

Thanks.