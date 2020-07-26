TOS questions

Design & UX
#1

Hello. As part of the registration process, I require members to sign a Terms-of-Service agreement.

To save space, I have decided to not include it in the registration form, but provide a link where people can read it.

Of course, the solution should be mobile friendly.

Here are approaches that I could take…

  • Open a new browser window when they click on the link.
  • Open a new browser tab when they click on the link.
  • Open a PDF when they click on the link.
  • Allow a download of a PDF when they clcik on the link.

I have some questions about all of this…

1.) Is it possible in your HTML, to make any browser open a new tab when a user clicks on a link?

2.) Which of the above approaches makes the most sense?

3.) Would any of those approaches be bad for mobile?

4.) Any general thoughts as the best way to tackle this as far as HTML and also from design?

Thanks.

#2

Irrelevant question, the link will never be clicked.

#4

Yes - you tell the link target="_blank" to open in a new tab/window depending on how the browser wants to deal with that.

None of the above.

I would have a separate page for the terms and conditions, where they scroll through and click an “I agree to these terms and conditions” tickbox allowing them to proceed to the next part of the registration.

There is no guarantee that someone has read the terms and conditions. You though would have made best effect to ensure that the person is aware of them.

New windows and tabs are bad for mobile. Allowing a separate download for their later reference though is polite.

3 Likes
#6

How the hell are we supposed to know what you have fixed?

Please make a separate post detailing the updates you made.

#7

Please carefully note that edited posts are not broadcast to anyone involved. Updates that you make to posts are most likely not going to be seen at all.

#10

I’ve moved your topic to the Design & UX department accordingly. :thinking:

#11

The way to deal with that is to delete your post and make a new one.

Making significant edits and changes to an existing post is a clear signal that you are doing things wrong. Either check over your post before posting it, or delete it when significant things are wrong about your post.

Your behaviour and lack of explanation about what you were doing or why, deserves it.

2 Likes
#13

Well if it helps, there are three dots by the reply button that when selected, gives other abilities such as delete.

#16

When you press the three dots, that makes a trashcan appear as an option.

Edit: The idea of hiding it there I suspect is to protect users from easy accidents.

2 Likes
#17

Sure, you’ll get them to check a box. It doesn’t mean they’ve read anything. If you don’t let them continue without clicking the link, they’ll click the link and then press submit without reading anything. If you force them to scroll down to the bottom of the page, they’ll scroll down and then press submit. If you force them to view the page for a set amount of time they’ll open the page and go make a coffee.

People don’t read TOS.

Because it’s completely accurate. Maybe 0.01% of your users will read the terms.

https://www.pinsentmasons.com/out-law/news/nobody-reads-terms-and-conditions-its-official

https://www.quora.com/Are-there-any-studies-that-say-what-percentage-of-people-actually-read-the-terms-of-service

“Famously, two communications professors from the University of Connecticut and York University in Toronto conducted a study in which they set up a fake site entitled “NameDrop” to test whether anyone reads the terms of EULAs, terms of service, and/or privacy agreements online. Of the 543 students involved in the study, approximately one-quarter glanced at the fine print for NameDrop at all before agreeing to its terms of service. On average, the students who did look at the fine print at all spent only a minute reading any of the thousands of words that made up the user agreement. Every single one agreed to the terms – apparently, none of them noticed that by agreeing to the site’s terms of service, they promised its provider their future first-born children. Although user agreements are more likely to result in the retention, analyzation, and sale of your personal data (as opposed to the loss of your first-born child), it remains important to read software terms of service before agreeing to them.”

3 Likes
#19

if the link is never clicked, it doesn’t matter if it’s a pdf new tab, new window, etc. It’s not worth investing a lot of time in something almost nobody will ever see or use.

#25

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.