TOS questions

Hello. As part of the registration process, I require members to sign a Terms-of-Service agreement.

To save space, I have decided to not include it in the registration form, but provide a link where people can read it.

Of course, the solution should be mobile friendly.

Here are approaches that I could take…

  • Open a new browser window when they click on the link.
  • Open a new browser tab when they click on the link.
  • Open a PDF when they click on the link.
  • Allow a download of a PDF when they clcik on the link.

I have some questions about all of this…

1.) Is it possible in your HTML, to make any browser open a new tab when a user clicks on a link?

2.) Which of the above approaches makes the most sense?

3.) Would any of those approaches be bad for mobile?

4.) Any general thoughts as the best way to tackle this as far as HTML and also from design?

Thanks.

Irrelevant question, the link will never be clicked.

It WILL be clicked, or you cannot register - like just about every website on the Internet!!

(Why make such a statement?)

Yes - you tell the link target="_blank" to open in a new tab/window depending on how the browser wants to deal with that.

None of the above.

I would have a separate page for the terms and conditions, where they scroll through and click an “I agree to these terms and conditions” tickbox allowing them to proceed to the next part of the registration.

There is no guarantee that someone has read the terms and conditions. You though would have made best effect to ensure that the person is aware of them.

New windows and tabs are bad for mobile. Allowing a separate download for their later reference though is polite.

So I cannot force a new tab opening up, but depending on the user’s preferences, either a new tab or a new window would open?

Well, I did a lot of research in the past that says a single-page checkout is THE way to go these days as it reduced abandoned carts. So my shopping cart and checkout are all on one page.

The exception, was that I wanted to display the TOS in another tab/window so people don’t have to scroll forever and it doesn’t take my simple checkout form and make cluttered.

To your point, as part of the checkout, a user has to confirm that the agree to the latest TOS, so if they do that, then whether they read things or not, they are bound o them - just like if you sign a legal document that you didn’t read.

That being said, are you still against me displaying the TOS in another tab/window (or PDF)?

So what options do I have to be mobile friendly?

Does that mean that I have to do like most websites do - and it is a design that I hate - where they have some tiny window with the TOS, and you have to scroll forever to read things?

I've moved your topic to the Design & UX department accordingly.

Sure, you’ll get them to check a box. It doesn’t mean they’ve read anything. If you don’t let them continue without clicking the link, they’ll click the link and then press submit without reading anything. If you force them to scroll down to the bottom of the page, they’ll scroll down and then press submit. If you force them to view the page for a set amount of time they’ll open the page and go make a coffee.

People don’t read TOS.

Because it’s completely accurate. Maybe 0.01% of your users will read the terms.

https://www.pinsentmasons.com/out-law/news/nobody-reads-terms-and-conditions-its-official

https://www.quora.com/Are-there-any-studies-that-say-what-percentage-of-people-actually-read-the-terms-of-service

“Famously, two communications professors from the University of Connecticut and York University in Toronto conducted a study in which they set up a fake site entitled “NameDrop” to test whether anyone reads the terms of EULAs, terms of service, and/or privacy agreements online. Of the 543 students involved in the study, approximately one-quarter glanced at the fine print for NameDrop at all before agreeing to its terms of service. On average, the students who did look at the fine print at all spent only a minute reading any of the thousands of words that made up the user agreement. Every single one agreed to the terms – apparently, none of them noticed that by agreeing to the site’s terms of service, they promised its provider their future first-born children. Although user agreements are more likely to result in the retention, analyzation, and sale of your personal data (as opposed to the loss of your first-born child), it remains important to read software terms of service before agreeing to them.”

On my single checkout page, about half way down is the TOS section. I had envisioned that there is a link that says “Read TOS” and when they click on it, it would open a new tab/window.

Beneath the link is a text box where the user has to type, “I have read the 2020 TOS”

If they don’t fill out that field, they cannot finish their purchase.

If they complete the field and didn’t read the TOS, not my problem…

You said “Irrelevant question, the link will never be clicked.”

Whether they read the fine print or not is not what determines if they can proceed.

So your assumption was wrong.

if the link is never clicked, it doesn’t matter if it’s a pdf new tab, new window, etc. It’s not worth investing a lot of time in something almost nobody will ever see or use.

#20

I have to provide the TOS to be read.

So, yes, I do need to do this.

If someone signs that they read and agree to the TOS and they really didn’t read things, that is not my problem.

So can we get back to my technical question?

What is the best way to present the TOS in a mobile friendly way?

I wanted to open another tab/window so I don’t have to have a large ugly box in the center of my otherwise streamlined checkout form.

Is there no concept of a browser tab on mobile?