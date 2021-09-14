Top of landing page contains code for div

Hi, you have a stray closing </style> tag in your internal css in the html.

It is located here…

img { height: 400px; weight: 600px; img src="image folder/alyeska resort tram.jpg"; display: block; float: right; margin: 0 0 0 15px; } </style> <---delete this div { box-sizing: border-box; background: #DCDCDC; border: 5px solid black; padding: 15px; width: 300px; height: 500px; float: right; }

For a codepen page your css should really go in the css section provided for you.

If you use internal styles in the html it should go in the head and close like this…