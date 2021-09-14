Top of landing page contains code for div

I have no clue how that happened. The page was correctly structured until I added code to color the
text. The boxed content in div floated from right to left of the page and no longer boxed. I really could use assistance.

https://codepen.io/Lstborne/pen/ExXvxRK

Thanks

Hi, you have a stray closing </style> tag in your internal css in the html.

It is located here…

img {
  height: 400px;
  weight: 600px;
  img src="image folder/alyeska resort tram.jpg";
  display: block;
  float: right; 
  margin: 0 0 0 15px;
}
    
 </style>  <---delete this
div {
    box-sizing: border-box; 
    background: #DCDCDC; 
	border: 5px solid black;
	padding: 15px;
	width: 300px;
	height: 500px;
	float: right;
}

For a codepen page your css should really go in the css section provided for you.

If you use internal styles in the html it should go in the head and close like this…

</style>
</head>
<body>
Hi Ray.H

Thanks for your help. I will make the correction.