Top Navigation Missing & Screaming Woman In Wrong Position :-(

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi Guys from 19º C about to rain York UK :slight_smile:

I’m building a site off the back of a purchased template and cant figure out two things right now:

1 - Why the top nav is not showing ( Home | About etc ) and the images of the woman screaming and the white book are not in the right order.

The Site should look like this:


But my site looks like this:
http://cluster7.website-staging.uk/english-teacher-david.co.uk/

Any insights welcome

p.s. there are many files, many of them are not uploaded perhaps that´s why I have a problem?

#2

I think you’ve hit the nail on the head there. If you use the inspector, you’ll find there are a lot of 404s being reported.

#3

Can’t visit:

Website blocked due to reputation

Website blocked: cluster7.website-staging.uk

Malwarebytes Browser Guard blocked this website because it may contain malware activity.

We strongly recommend you do not continue.

GO BACK

I want to continue to this site anyway
Do not block this site again for malware

What is reputation?

This website is suspected of being compromised or hosting a potential privacy or security threat.

Learn even more

#4

Well folks it now works! My bad I did not upload js script. Regarding the message above, I hope that’s just down to it sitting in a staging environment but thanks for the head up :slight_smile:

2 Likes
#5

I noticed it mostly seemed to be JS scripts that gave the 404s. Does this mean your site won’t work if the visitor has JS disabled?

2 Likes
#6

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.