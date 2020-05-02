Top Navigation Missing & Screaming Woman In Wrong Position :-(

Hi Guys from 19º C about to rain York UK

I’m building a site off the back of a purchased template and cant figure out two things right now:

1 - Why the top nav is not showing ( Home | About etc ) and the images of the woman screaming and the white book are not in the right order.

The Site should look like this:

TemplateMonster Demo for Private Teacher Responsive Website Template #58042 Before you purchase it, get the look and feel of the high quality Private Teacher Responsive Website Template (#58042) by viewing the demo. View the pages, examine the images, press the buttons, ex

But my site looks like this:

http://cluster7.website-staging.uk/english-teacher-david.co.uk/

Any insights welcome

p.s. there are many files, many of them are not uploaded perhaps that´s why I have a problem?