Top Navigation Doesn't Align Left

Hi from sunny 22° C York UK :grinning:

On this page:
http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/modal-verbs-restaurant.html
my hacking around with code trying to make a vanilla blog page has caused the top nav to drift to the right.

I need the top nav to look like is does on page:
http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk

I fear I’ve chopped a bit of code out but my attempts to pinpoint what i need to patch in have been in vein.

So if an anyone out there can give be a tip on how to get the top horizontal nav to look as it does on page http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/ I’d be eternally grateful :slight_smile:

On that page, I only see the top nav if I enable JavaScript, which strikes me as a bigger issue than positioning.

On the other page, it may not be correctly positioned, but at least it’s there. Unfortunately, it doesn’t actually function without JavaScript … frown

You can get it back to left aligned by adding this:

@media screen and (min-width: 992px) {
  .rd-navbar-wrap .rd-navbar-inner {
    text-align: left;
  }
  .rd-navbar-wrap .rd-navbar-static .rd-navbar-nav-wrap {
    display: block;
  }
  .rd-navbar-wrap .rd-navbar-inner .rd-navbar-brand .brand-name {
    font-size: 44px;
    line-height: 40px;
    font-weight: normal;
    vertical-align: top;
  }
  .rd-navbar-wrap .rd-navbar-panel .rd-navbar-brand .brand-logo .icon-xs {
    font-size: 48px;
    line-height: 52px;
    margin-right:10px;
  }
}

Which should make it look like this at wide screen.

You will probably also need to incorporate some of those styles into the smaller media queries.

Massive thank you, i’ll try this over the next few days & update back here :grinning: