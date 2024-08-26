Top 5 Common Mistakes When Making Website SEO and how to avoid them

SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is one of the important tools to help optimize websites on search engines and attract traffic. However, many people still make mistakes when doing website SEO, leading to unexpected results. In this article, we will review the top 5 common mistakes when doing website SEO and how to avoid them

Not Researching Keywords Carefully When SEOing Your Website

Many people often ignore keyword research. That is one of the most serious mistakes when implementing website SEO.

Keywords are an important factor that helps search engines understand the content of a website and thereby determine the ranking of that keyword on search results. If you don’t take the time to research and select the right keywords, you could be wasting resources on ineffective keywords.

You should use keyword research tools like Google Keyword Planner, Ahrefs, or SEMrush to search for keywords with high search volume and relevant competition. Choose keywords that are related to your content and are relevant. ability to be searched by customers.

A good keyword will improve your website’s ranking on search engines, thereby attracting the right customers.

2. Not Optimizing Title Tags and Meta Descriptions

Two common mistakes in website SEO are not optimizing title tags and meta descriptions, these two factors help increase your website rankings and attract users.

Title tags decide whether users click on your website or not as well as let search engines understand the content of your article. Similar to the meta description, it does not directly affect your website’s rankings, but it helps create a first impression and encourages users to click on your page.

To optimize the above two factors, you must ensure that each title tag and meta description are unique, contain main keywords related to the article and are attractive to users. Title tags should be 50-60 characters long and meta descriptions should be 150-160 characters long.

Optimizing these two factors will not only increase website rankings but also increase click-through rates (CTR), bringing higher quality traffic to your website.

