Tooltip overflow/z-index issue

Hi there,
I have the following fiddle which has some scrolling items and some with tooltips on (the ones that say “Javascript” at the moment, but they will all have a tooltip).
However, the tooltip will not appear on top of everything else and is getting cut off. I’ve tried for so long playing with
z-index and
overflow, but just can’t work it out. If I add
margin to the top of each row, the tooltip appears, but that obviously adds space which I don’t want.
Does anyone have any ideas how I can do this and have the tooltips on top of everything/the other scrolling items?
Thanks!