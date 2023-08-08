Tooltip overflow/z-index issue

Hi there,

I have the following fiddle which has some scrolling items and some with tooltips on (the ones that say “Javascript” at the moment, but they will all have a tooltip).

However, the tooltip will not appear on top of everything else and is getting cut off. I’ve tried for so long playing with z-index and overflow , but just can’t work it out. If I add margin to the top of each row, the tooltip appears, but that obviously adds space which I don’t want.

Does anyone have any ideas how I can do this and have the tooltips on top of everything/the other scrolling items?

Thanks!