Tool to create classes visually

Search for: UML diagram tool.

UML stands for Unified Modeling Language.

I used to use Posideon UML as well as ArgoUML. Not sure if either are still around.

UML supports a number of different types of diagrams including the ones you asked for. But I never really found detailed class diagrams to be very useful and they tend to quickly become out of date as your software evolves. Pen and paper works better for me.

On the other hand, sequence diagrams can be useful for visualizing overall flow.