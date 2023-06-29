Tool Tip background/foreground

Hello i have a following svg created with a tooltip as on the picture.



<div id="Container" class="container"> <div id="graphique"></div> <!--Chargement de jquery pour utilisation d'ajax--> <!--<script type="text/javascript" src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script>--> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://d3js.org/d3.v7.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.2.0/jquery.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="Graphique WORKING JSON.js"></script> </div>

const svg = d3.select("div#Container").append("svg") .attr("preserveAspectRatio", "xMinYMin meet") .attr("stroke-width", "1.8")//Peut servir a definir la largeur des courbes //.attr("style", "outline: thin solid red;")//Dessine un contour rouge à l'éléments SVG .attr("viewBox", "-" + adj + " -" + adj + " " //+ (width + adj *3) + " " + (width + adj *4) + " " + (height + adj*3.6)) .style("padding", padding) .style("margin", margin) .on("mousemove", (e) => { console.log("X",d3.pointer(event)[0] ) }) .on("mousemove", (e) => { console.log("Y",d3.pointer(event)[1] ) })

function addTooltip() { // Création d'un groupe qui contiendra tout le tooltip plus le cercle de suivi var tooltip = svg.append("g") .attr("id", "tooltip") .attr("class", "Tip") .attr("transform", "translate( 100 , -10 )")//Décale le point pour qu'il soit caché. //.style("opacity", .9) //.style("display", "inline"); // Le cercle extérieur bleu clair tooltip.append("circle") .attr("fill", "#CCE5F6") .attr("r", 10); // Le cercle intérieur bleu foncé tooltip.append("circle") .attr("fill", "#3498db") .attr("stroke", "#fff") .attr("stroke-width", "1.5px") .attr("r", 4); // Le tooltip en lui-même avec sa pointe vers le bas var polyline=tooltip.append("polyline") .attr("id", "polyline") //.attr("points","0,0 -100,-151.5 -100,"+ypolyline+" -370,"+ypolyline+" -370,-196.5 -100,-196.5 -100,-161.5 0,0 ") //.attr("points","0,0 100,-151.5 100,"+ypolyline+" +370,"+ypolyline+" +370,-196.5 100,-196.5 100,-161.5 0,0 ")//Points originaux .style("fill", "#fafafa")//Couleur fond polyline .style("stroke","#3498db")//Couleur contour polyline //.style("opacity","0.9") .style("stroke-width","1.5") .style("stroke", "round") // shape the line join Ne fonctionne pas.... //.attr("transform", "translate(0, 0)");//Positionne le ToolTip en valeur relative au point //.attr("transform", "translate(-124,"+ypolyline+")"); //.attr("transform", "translate(0," + height + ")") // Cet élément contiendra tout notre texte var text = tooltip.append("text") .attr("id", "textes") .style("font-size", "13px") .style("font-family", "Segoe UI") .style("color", "#333333") .style("fill", "#333333") //.attr("transform", "translate(-360, -174.5)");//Positionne le texte à l'intérieur du ToolTip // Element pour la date avec positionnement spécifique text.append("tspan") .attr("dx", "-5") .style("font-weight", "bold") .attr("id", "tooltip-date"); return tooltip; } var tooltip = addTooltip();

d3.select('#tooltip-date') .append('tspan') .style("font-weight", "bold") .text(A[a]) .style("font-size", "1.1em") .attr('dx', 5) .attr('dy', '-0.5') //.style("display","inline"); //.attr("x", x)//Placement x,y en absolue //.attr("y", y) ;} } lines.selectAll("circle") .data(function(d) {return d.values}) .enter() .append("circle") .attr("cx", function(d) { return xScale(d.date); }) .attr("cy", function(d) { return yScale(d.measurement); }) .attr("class", "Points") .attr("r", 10) .attr("fill", "#3498db") .attr("stroke", "#fff") .attr("stroke-width", "1.5px") .attr("fill", "#CCE5F6") .append("rect") .attr("class", "overlay") .attr("width", width) .attr("height", height) .style("display","inline"); //.style("opacity", 1); //.on("mouseover", function(event) { //tooltip.style("display", null); //}) d3.selectAll(".Points") //.style("fill", "blue") .attr("class","point") .style("opacity", 0) //.tooltip.style(opacity, 1) .on("mouseout", function(event) { d3.select(this) .style("opacity", 0) }) .on('mouseover', function(e, d) { d3.select(this) .on("mousemove", (event, d) => logMeasurement(event, d)) //d3.select(tooltip).tooltip.style("display", "inline") }) }} )});

My problem is that as you can see the text is not readable when passing over the difeerent lines.How can i force the text to be in the foreground ?I have tried to adjust opacity but this is not working. Code is as follow :

I know it’s a lot of code but if someone can help tu=o guide me on how i should proceed will be appreciate.Thanks