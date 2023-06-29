Tool Tip background/foreground

Hello i have a following svg created with a tooltip as on the picture.
My problem is that as you can see the text is not readable when passing over the difeerent lines.
How can i force the text to be in the foreground ?
I have tried to adjust opacity but this is not working. Code is as follow :
<div id="Container" class="container">
<div id="graphique"></div>
<!--Chargement de jquery pour utilisation d'ajax-->
<!--<script type="text/javascript" src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script>-->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://d3js.org/d3.v7.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.2.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="Graphique WORKING JSON.js"></script>
</div>
const svg = d3.select("div#Container").append("svg")
.attr("preserveAspectRatio", "xMinYMin meet")
.attr("stroke-width", "1.8")//Peut servir a definir la largeur des courbes
//.attr("style", "outline: thin solid red;")//Dessine un contour rouge à l'éléments SVG
.attr("viewBox", "-"
+ adj + " -"
+ adj + " "
//+ (width + adj *3) + " "
+ (width + adj *4) + " "
+ (height + adj*3.6))
.style("padding", padding)
.style("margin", margin)
.on("mousemove", (e) => { console.log("X",d3.pointer(event)[0] ) })
.on("mousemove", (e) => { console.log("Y",d3.pointer(event)[1] ) })
function addTooltip() {
// Création d'un groupe qui contiendra tout le tooltip plus le cercle de suivi
var tooltip = svg.append("g")
.attr("id", "tooltip")
.attr("class", "Tip")
.attr("transform", "translate( 100 , -10 )")//Décale le point pour qu'il soit caché.
//.style("opacity", .9)
//.style("display", "inline");
// Le cercle extérieur bleu clair
tooltip.append("circle")
.attr("fill", "#CCE5F6")
.attr("r", 10);
// Le cercle intérieur bleu foncé
tooltip.append("circle")
.attr("fill", "#3498db")
.attr("stroke", "#fff")
.attr("stroke-width", "1.5px")
.attr("r", 4);
// Le tooltip en lui-même avec sa pointe vers le bas
var polyline=tooltip.append("polyline")
.attr("id", "polyline")
//.attr("points","0,0 -100,-151.5 -100,"+ypolyline+" -370,"+ypolyline+" -370,-196.5 -100,-196.5 -100,-161.5 0,0 ")
//.attr("points","0,0 100,-151.5 100,"+ypolyline+" +370,"+ypolyline+" +370,-196.5 100,-196.5 100,-161.5 0,0 ")//Points originaux
.style("fill", "#fafafa")//Couleur fond polyline
.style("stroke","#3498db")//Couleur contour polyline
//.style("opacity","0.9")
.style("stroke-width","1.5")
.style("stroke", "round") // shape the line join Ne fonctionne pas....
//.attr("transform", "translate(0, 0)");//Positionne le ToolTip en valeur relative au point
//.attr("transform", "translate(-124,"+ypolyline+")");
//.attr("transform", "translate(0," + height + ")")
// Cet élément contiendra tout notre texte
var text = tooltip.append("text")
.attr("id", "textes")
.style("font-size", "13px")
.style("font-family", "Segoe UI")
.style("color", "#333333")
.style("fill", "#333333")
//.attr("transform", "translate(-360, -174.5)");//Positionne le texte à l'intérieur du ToolTip
// Element pour la date avec positionnement spécifique
text.append("tspan")
.attr("dx", "-5")
.style("font-weight", "bold")
.attr("id", "tooltip-date");
return tooltip;
}
var tooltip = addTooltip();
d3.select('#tooltip-date')
.append('tspan')
.style("font-weight", "bold")
.text(A[a])
.style("font-size", "1.1em")
.attr('dx', 5)
.attr('dy', '-0.5')
//.style("display","inline");
//.attr("x", x)//Placement x,y en absolue
//.attr("y", y)
;}
}
lines.selectAll("circle")
.data(function(d) {return d.values})
.enter()
.append("circle")
.attr("cx", function(d) { return xScale(d.date); })
.attr("cy", function(d) { return yScale(d.measurement); })
.attr("class", "Points")
.attr("r", 10)
.attr("fill", "#3498db")
.attr("stroke", "#fff")
.attr("stroke-width", "1.5px")
.attr("fill", "#CCE5F6")
.append("rect")
.attr("class", "overlay")
.attr("width", width)
.attr("height", height)
.style("display","inline");
//.style("opacity", 1);
//.on("mouseover", function(event) {
//tooltip.style("display", null);
//})
d3.selectAll(".Points")
//.style("fill", "blue")
.attr("class","point")
.style("opacity", 0)
//.tooltip.style(opacity, 1)
.on("mouseout", function(event) {
d3.select(this)
.style("opacity", 0)
})
.on('mouseover', function(e, d) {
d3.select(this)
.on("mousemove", (event, d) => logMeasurement(event, d))
//d3.select(tooltip).tooltip.style("display", "inline")
})
}}
)});
I know it’s a lot of code but if someone can help tu=o guide me on how i should proceed will be appreciate.Thanks