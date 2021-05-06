Too many redirects occurred with php referer code

Hi guys :slight_smile: i have a problem with redirect code and it says on mobile devices too many redirects occurred. Any solution with this code please?

also index page added

<?php include ("gez.php"); ?>

i just want block to pc users to enter site and just let mobiles phones can access. Any solution like this?

<?

$mobile = array(  
    'Android',
    'iPod',
    'iPad',
    'iPhone',
    'webOS',
    'BlackBerry',
    'Windows Phone',
    'Windows Phone',
    'Opera Mini',
    'IEMobile',
    'Mobile'
); 


if (preg_match('@('.implode('|', $mobile).')@si', $_SERVER['HTTP_USER_AGENT']) ){ 
//if mobile enter the site  
header("Location: https://blogsitem.blog/");
die();
} else { //if pc back to google
header("Location: http://google.com.tr");
die();

}

?>