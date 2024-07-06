toLocaleString() works to insert commas in a asp.net textbox until I enter the eighth digit. The eight digit breaks the insertion of commas

Hi,

I am not the best at Javascript but have been using it more to avoid web forms postbacks at my users requests. The user also requested commas inserted in an numeric field (no decimal digits) as they type. I used toLocaleString(). The insertion of commas works fine until I get to the eighth digit. At that point the number shrinks in size and goes back to four digits, There is a valid comma in this but obviously I need to be able to put in more than 7 digitis.

Here is the seven digit state of the field:

1,234,567

And here is the field when I add the number 8 to the end of the above number:

1,234

The following code fired from on the onkeyup event handles this number:

var word = txtbox.value;

word = word.replace(“,”, “”);

let num = word;

formatted = parseInt(String(num)).toLocaleString();

txtbox.value = formatted;

I have also tried functions i found on web posts and regex values. Some cases didnt work at atll but many of the cases involving regex also seemed to break once the eighth digit is entered. Oddly all the examples I’ve seen on the web seem to involve no more than seven digits.

I tried adding “en-us” to the toLocaleString() as well as setting maxiumnsignificantdigits to 9. The result was the same.

8 seems to be a magic number and the solution is probably buried in some obscure documentation somewhere.

Any help would be appreciated.

Neil