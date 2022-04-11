Toggling cookie contents?

I’m trying to make a button to toggle the presence of a cookie (as well as another element on the page).
I have the script below, however it doesn’t seem to work.
How I find the cookie in javascript and parse it’s contents to see if the value is set or not?
window.addEventListener('load', function() {
let bt = document.getElementById('agentbar-button');
if(bt){
bt.addEventListener('click', function(){
//close the cookie notice
document.getElementById("mobile-agentbar").classList.toggle("active");
//set the cookie
if (document.cookie.indexOf("cookie-accepted=") != 1){
document.cookie = 'cookie-accepted=1; expires=Thu, 1 Jan 2100 12:00:00 UTC; path=/';
alert("not here");
} else {
document.cookie = 'cookie-accepted=; expires=Thu, 1 Jan 2100 12:00:00 UTC; path=/';
alert("here");
}
});
}
});