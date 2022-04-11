Toggling cookie contents?

JavaScript
#1

I’m trying to make a button to toggle the presence of a cookie (as well as another element on the page).

I have the script below, however it doesn’t seem to work.

How I find the cookie in javascript and parse it’s contents to see if the value is set or not?

window.addEventListener('load', function() {

    let bt = document.getElementById('agentbar-button');
    if(bt){
        bt.addEventListener('click', function(){

            //close the cookie notice
            document.getElementById("mobile-agentbar").classList.toggle("active");

            //set the cookie
            

            if (document.cookie.indexOf("cookie-accepted=") != 1){
                document.cookie = 'cookie-accepted=1; expires=Thu, 1 Jan 2100 12:00:00 UTC; path=/';
                alert("not here");
            } else {
                document.cookie = 'cookie-accepted=; expires=Thu, 1 Jan 2100 12:00:00 UTC; path=/';
                alert("here");
            }

        });
    }

});