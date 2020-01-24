Toggle using onclick

I was hoping to use the toggle features something like this:
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f9f9f9;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em
BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI',
roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
}
#xcb,
#cb {position:absolute; left: -999em;}
#xrotate,
#rotate {
display: inline-block;
padding: 0.25em 0.5em;
margin-bottom: 0.5em;
border: 1px solid #999;
border-radius: 0.5em;
background-image: linear-gradient( to bottom, #fff, #ccc );
box-shadow: 0.25em 0.25em 0.25em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 );
cursor: pointer;
}
#xback_orientation,
#back_orientation {display:none;}
#xcb:checked ~ #xback_orientation,
#cb:checked ~ #back_orientation {
display: block;
background-color: lime;
width:42%; height:8em;
margin:0 auto;
}
#xcb:checked ~ #xfront_orientation,
#cb:checked ~ #front_orientation {display: none; height: 0;}
.hhh {display:none;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="accordion">
<input id="cb"type="checkbox">
<label id="rotate" for="cb">Show</label>
<div id="back_orientation">back orientation</div>
<div class="hhh" id="front_orientation">front orientation</div>
</div>
<div class="accordion">
<input id="xcb" type="checkbox">
<label id="xrotate" for="xcb">Show</label>
<div id="xback_orientation"> back orientation</div>
<div class="hhh" id="xfront_orientation">front orientation</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>