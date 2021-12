So far I used a no-javascript way to toggle an image from compressed to expanded, using input and label tags. That solution works, but I think that from a semantic point of view it is not correct. In other words it’s just a trick.

So I wonder if there is a jquery (or vanilla js) solution to toggle an image size, using css max-width .

My css should be:

normally img size: max-width: 10vw

expanded size: max-width: none;

What code should I write to get the image expanded by clicking it?