Toggle Not Hiding Other Elements Upon Button Clicks

I have a series of buttons that reveal their own content onclick. My function is supposed to ‘toggle’ the content for every button that is clicked. Meaning, when the second (or third, or so on) buttons are clicked, the previous content displayed should “display:none” or hide. However, I’m not getting the outcome I want. What’s happening is that if I was to go through and click each button ONCE (there are nine), and then go back and click the first button, I don’t see the content for the first button link again. The way my current function is working now is that once a button is first clicked, the class of the button is “rv_button_opened” but you have to click it again in order for it to “rv_button_closed” and hide the content. That’s not something I want…I want to get rid of the extra step and hide any previously opened content and reveal the button’s clicked content.

So I’m not sure if I need to create an additional code for the parent to find if the button has a class of ‘rv_button_opened’ to automatigically force the class ‘rv_vbutton_closed’, or if there is an easier way to accomplish this scenario?