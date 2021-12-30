Toggle Not Hiding Other Elements Upon Button Clicks

First off a typo, should be ‘stopPropagation’.

I think the use of id’s is maybe up for debate, but just focusing on your use of a string match and a regular expression.

It’s a minor thing, but you could look at the RegExp test method or Element.matches as an alternative.

Some code examples to illustrate

const buttonId = 'btn_03' // String.prototype.match returns an array or 'null' if no match. // match is useful when you want to do something with that returned match. console.log(buttonId.match(/^btn_\d/)) // returned array ['btn_0', index: 0, input: 'btn_03', groups: undefined] // index 0 is the full match // This time with a capturing group console.log(buttonId.match(/^btn_(\d+)/)) // returned array ['btn_03', '03', index: 0, input: 'btn_03', groups: undefined] // index 0 is the full match // index 1 is the capturing group match (\d+) // So we might want to use that number and can destructure as follows const [rvButtonId, rvNumber] = buttonId.match(/^btn_(\d+)/) console.log(rvNumber) // 03 // If all you need is a boolean (true/false) returned, you can use regex test instead console.log(/^btn_\d{1}$/.test(buttonId)) // false console.log(/^btn_\d{2}$/.test(buttonId)) // true

Personally I would lean towards Element.matches and a css selector. Not as granular as a proper regex, but specific enough I would have thought given our root element for the search is the button container element.

const div = document.createElement('div') const button = document.createElement('button') button.id = 'btn_03' div.append(button) console.log(div.firstChild.matches('[id^="btn_"]')) // true console.log(div.firstChild.matches('[id^="data_"]')) // false

It’s also consistent with your use of ‘closest’, which leads to one more standout for me

let container = tgt.closest(":not(button)")

Wouldn’t this be better?

let container = tgt.closest("div.buttons")

If down the line you need to amend the HTML, maybe wrapping the buttons e.g.

<div class='buttons' id ='btn_bank' data-active = ""> <div class='button_wrapper'> <button class='rv_button' id ='btn_01'>Button 01</button> </div> ... </div>

then the :not(buttons) is no longer going to select the container.

Just a few thoughts, obviously take or leave them.

ps. Just want to say ‘nice one’, for tackling this in vanilla js