Toggle multiple divs independently in while loop

I am trying to toggle div independently in while loop. but i am missing something. please help.

<style>
#panel, #flip {
      padding: 5px;
      text-align: justify;
      background-color: #fff;
    }
    #panel {
      padding: 20px;
      display: none;
    }

    </style>
<script> 
$(".scorec").click(function(){
    $(this).next().slideToggle('slow');
});
</script>


<?php 
while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result))
      { ?>  
<div class="scorec">
          <button style="border: none;font-weight: bold;" id="flip"><a href="javascript:void(0);">View Answer</a></button>
  </div>
      <div class="container answer scorematcho" style="display:none;">
    <p><span class="">Answer :</span> Option <span style="color: black;"><?php echo $row['answer']; ?></span></p> 
        <p><span>Explanation:</span></p>
        <?php 
        if (empty($row['explanation'])) {
          echo "No answer description available for this question.<br>";
        } else { ?>
                 <div> <p><?php echo $row['explanation']; ?></p> 
            </div>
        <?php }
        ?>
An explanation of what’s going wrong? :slight_smile:

Seriously, a bit more detail is needed. On the face of it, that loop (presuming there’s a closing } in your version) will run through your result set and open two <div>s, and potentially a third depending on whether there’s anything in the explanation column. There is a closing </div> missing though - you open the answer-container div, but never close it - again, unless that’s after the section you posted.

What does it do that it should not, or not do that it should?

I am sending the whole php code so that you can understand what is going wrong…

  <script type="text/javascript">

    function toggle_visibility(id) {
       var e = document.getElementById(id);
       if(e.style.display == 'block')
          e.style.display = 'none';
       else
          e.style.display = 'block';
    }

</script>
  <style type="text/css">
    div.div-topics-index ul{padding:0 0 20 20px;border:0;list-style-image:url(../../img/folder.png);column-count: 2;}
    div.div-topics-index ul li{margin: 8px;}
    div.div-topics-index ul li a{}

    .opt_design table td{font-size: 16px;padding: 5px;}
    .opt_heading p{font-size: 17px;}
    .opt_design table td a{font-weight: bold;}

    #panel, #flip {
      padding: 5px;
      text-align: justify;
      background-color: #fff;
    }
    #panel {
      padding: 20px;
      display: none;
    }

    </style>

<div class="container">
<?php
include '../../db.php' ;

if (isset($_GET['page_no']))
{
    $page_no = $_GET['page_no'];
}
else 
{
    $page_no = 1;
}

  
    $total_records_per_page = 7;
    $offset = ($page_no-1) * $total_records_per_page;
    $previous_page = $page_no - 1;
    $next_page = $page_no + 1;
    $adjacents = "2"; 

    $result_count = mysqli_query($conn,"SELECT * FROM question_list WHERE catagory = 'Basic General Knowledge' AND main_cat = 'General Knowledge' ");
    $total_records = mysqli_fetch_array($result_count);
    $total_records = mysqli_num_rows($result_count);
    $total_no_of_pages = ceil($total_records / $total_records_per_page);
    $second_last = $total_no_of_pages - 1; // total page minus 1

    $result = mysqli_query($conn,"SELECT * FROM question_list WHERE catagory = 'Basic General Knowledge' AND main_cat = 'General Knowledge' order by id desc  LIMIT $offset, $total_records_per_page");
    
    if($total_records>0)
    {
      
      for ($i=$offset+1; $i <= $offset + $total_no_of_pages; $i++) { 
        while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result))
      { ?>  
    <div class="container">
      <table class="opt_design" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0" width="70%" style="margin-top: 10px;">
        <tr>
          <td rowspan="2" valign="top" align="left"><?php echo $i;?>.&nbsp;</td>
    <td class="opt_heading" valign="top"><p><?php echo $row['question']; ?></p></td>
    </tr>
        <tr>
          <td valign="top">
      <table class="mrg" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%">
        <tr>
      <td width="1%"> <a href="javascript:void(0);">A.</a></td>
      <td width="99%"><?php echo $row['option_a']; ?></td>
    </tr>
        <tr>
          <td width="1%"> <a href="javascript:void(0);">B.</a></td>
      <td width="99%"><?php echo $row['option_b']; ?></td>
        </tr>
        <tr>
          <td width="1%"> <a href="javascript:void(0);">C.</a></td>
      <td width="99%"><?php echo $row['option_c']; ?></td>
        </tr>
        <tr>
          <td width="1%"> <a href="javascript:void(0);">D.</a></td>
      <td width="99%"><?php echo $row['option_d']; ?></td>
    </tr>
      </table>
        </tr>
      </td>
      </table>
    
</div><div class="scorec">
          <button style="border: none;font-weight: bold;" id="flip"><a href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="toggle_visibility('foo');">View Answer</a></button>
  </div>
      <div class="container answer" id="foo" style="display:none;">
    <p><span class="">Answer :</span> Option <span style="color: black;"><?php echo $row['answer']; ?></span></p> 
        <p><span>Explanation:</span></p>
        <?php 
        if (empty($row['explanation'])) {
          echo "No answer description available for this question.<br>";
        } else { ?>
                 <div> <p><?php echo $row['explanation']; ?></p> 
            </div>
        <?php }
        ?> 
        </div>
          <hr>
  <?php $i++;
}
}
}

?> 
</div>