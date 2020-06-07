Toggle multiple divs independently in while loop

I am trying to toggle div independently in while loop. but i am missing something. please help.
<style>
#panel, #flip {
padding: 5px;
text-align: justify;
background-color: #fff;
}
#panel {
padding: 20px;
display: none;
}
</style>
<script>
$(".scorec").click(function(){
$(this).next().slideToggle('slow');
});
</script>
<?php
while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result))
{ ?>
<div class="scorec">
<button style="border: none;font-weight: bold;" id="flip"><a href="javascript:void(0);">View Answer</a></button>
</div>
<div class="container answer scorematcho" style="display:none;">
<p><span class="">Answer :</span> Option <span style="color: black;"><?php echo $row['answer']; ?></span></p>
<p><span>Explanation:</span></p>
<?php
if (empty($row['explanation'])) {
echo "No answer description available for this question.<br>";
} else { ?>
<div> <p><?php echo $row['explanation']; ?></p>
</div>
<?php }
?>