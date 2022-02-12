Toggle Hide Show Multiple sections

I have following html button code

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>

<button onclick="toggleHide()">Hide/Show Sections</button>


<style>
    
.d-none {
  display: none;
}

</style>

<div id="Ayat-1" class= "hide-section"></div>
<div id="Ayat-3" class= "hide-section"></div>
<div id="Ayat-4" class= "hide-section"></div>
<div id="Ayat-5" class= "hide-section"></div>
<div id="Ayat-6" class= "hide-section"></div>
<div id="Ayat-7" class= "hide-section"></div>


<script>
    
    function toggleHide() {
  var section = document.querySelectorAll('.hide-section');
  
  section.forEach(el => el.classList.toggle('d-none'));
}

</script>
</body>
</html>
** Issue - 1 :** I have seven sections on the page from which i want to hide six sections and show only one that i have button in it and this i am trying to do with single toggle Hide/Show button.

Section’s ID to Hide on first click: (Ayat-1,Ayat-3,Ayat-4,Ayat-5,Ayat-6.Ayat-7) than show all on second click.

The button is in Section=“Ayat-2”

This is additional version of w3 school code for single toggle hide/show, i have modified to include my requirement for multi hide/show.

** Issue - 2 :** This code is not showing the correct result when going live on the web, it suppose to hide the sections but in live web it is not hidding the sections rather its going to top of the page.

Please let me know the errors to fix in my code, your kind help will take me to my target.

Check your mark-up to ensure it matches what you’re querying for, and that .hide-section isn’t used more than what you’re expecting.

That code you provided does exactly what you say - it adds/removes the d-none class on each button click.

Thanks for reply, I am querying to hide the all sections except (Ayat-2) at first click and show all on second click which is not happining but didn’t get your point what you want to tell, what is the error in code ? do i have to use section tag in place of div? but its also not working that way.

Not sure if this is what you are after. I opted for a slightly different approach and section tags as that made more sense to me,

html

<section id="Ayat-1">Ayat 1</section>
<section id="Ayat-2">Ayat 2</section>
<section id="Ayat-3">Ayat 3</section>

<button onclick='hideSections()'>Hide Sections</button>

javascript

function hideSections() {
  const otherSections = document.querySelectorAll('[id^=Ayat-]:not(#Ayat-2)')
  
  otherSections.forEach((section) => section.classList.toggle('hide'))
}

I’m using the querySelectorAll to select all id’s starting with ^= ‘Arat-’ e.g. [id^=Ayat-] that are not ‘Ayat-2’ e.g. :not(#Ayat-2)

Then looping through those and toggling the ‘hide’ class.

codepen here

Aah, you nailed it you replied like an rpg thanks man, really appriciate.

Ok, now i am going one step further and create buttons for each section from Ayat-1 to Ayat-7, so i dont need wild card [^id] instead i want exactly what to hide lets say,

for Ayat-2 section button i want to show only this section all others should be hidden and same for all seven sections.

But when i create second button for Ayat-3 section its behaving same like first button and hide Ayat-3 section and not Ayat-2 even i change the property of selector to (‘Ayat-3’) i want all buttons should behave individually and show there own section.

Here is sample of codes for two buttons (Ayat- 2 Section & Ayat-3 Section)

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>

<button id="Mybutton" onclick='hideSections()'>[1:2]</button>



<style>
#Mybutton  {
    background-color: green;
    color: white;
    width: 50px;
    text-align: center;
    border-radius: 8px;
    height: 35px;
    border-style: solid;
    border-color: blue;
    border-width: 1px;
    
}

#Mybutton:hover {
    background-color: grey;
    
}

    
.hide {
  display: none;
}

.hideWithOpacity {
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
}

.section {
  margin: 10px;
  padding: 10px;
  border: 1px dashed red;
  max-width: 150px;
  transition: all .3s linear;
}

</style>


<section id="Ayat-1"></section>
<section id="Ayat-2"></section>

<section id="Ayat-3"></section>
<section id="Ayat-4"></section>
<section id="Ayat-5"></section>
<section id="Ayat-6"></section>
<section id="Ayat-7"></section>


<script>
    
    function hideSections() {
  const otherSections = document.querySelectorAll('[id^=Ayat-]:not(#Ayat-2)')
  
  otherSections.forEach((section) => section.classList.toggle('hide'))
}

</script>

</html>

For section (Ayat-3 Button) i have change the reference only all other things are same.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>

<button id="Mybutton" onclick='hideSections()'>[1:3]</button>
<script>
    
    function hideSections() {
  const otherSections = document.querySelectorAll('[id^=Ayat-]:not(#Ayat-3)')
  
  otherSections.forEach((section) => section.classList.toggle('hide'))
}

</script>

</html>
Ok, my brains are not firing on all cylinders today. If I even have the brief right, I am sure the solution could be done in a slicker manner.

I’ve used datasets to aid in targeting the right section. data-lastShown, will store the data-section for the last clicked button.

html

<section id="Ayat-1">Ayat 1</section>
<section id="Ayat-2">Ayat 2</section>
<section id="Ayat-3">Ayat 3</section>
<section id="Ayat-4">Ayat 4</section>

<div class='buttons' data-lastShown=''>
  <button data-section='Ayat-1'>Hide Other than Ayat-1</button>
  <button data-section='Ayat-2'>Hide Other than Ayat-2</button>
  <button data-section='Ayat-3'>Hide Other than Ayat-3</button>
  <button data-section='Ayat-4'>Hide Other than Ayat-4</button>
</div>

javascript

function resetSections (sections) {
    sections.forEach((section) => section.classList.remove('hideWithOpacity'))
}

function hideOthers({target}) {
    const showOnly = target.dataset.section
    const parentDataset = target.parentElement.dataset
    const allSections = document.querySelectorAll('section')

    // if a different button is clicked to last time then reset all first
    if (parentDataset.lastShown !== showOnly) resetSections(allSections)

    allSections.forEach((section) => {
        if (section.id !== showOnly) section.classList.toggle('hideWithOpacity')
    })
  
    // store last button clicked in data-lastShown
    parentDataset.lastShown = showOnly
}

const buttons = document.querySelectorAll('.buttons button')
buttons.forEach((button) => button.addEventListener('click', hideOthers))

Note you can swap ‘hideWithOpacity’ to just ‘hide’. Just trying things out.

codepen same as above

Please visit the link to know what i am trying to do with individual section’s button all sections are covered with green borders.also you can see the effect of your code.

I have not included the last code because it has no impact on live web (front-end), but results are same at (back-end) hence i am using your first reply code.