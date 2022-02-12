Toggle Hide Show Multiple sections

I have following html button code

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <button onclick="toggleHide()">Hide/Show Sections</button> <style> .d-none { display: none; } </style> <div id="Ayat-1" class= "hide-section"></div> <div id="Ayat-3" class= "hide-section"></div> <div id="Ayat-4" class= "hide-section"></div> <div id="Ayat-5" class= "hide-section"></div> <div id="Ayat-6" class= "hide-section"></div> <div id="Ayat-7" class= "hide-section"></div> <script> function toggleHide() { var section = document.querySelectorAll('.hide-section'); section.forEach(el => el.classList.toggle('d-none')); } </script> </body> </html> ````Preformatted text`

** Issue - 1 :** I have seven sections on the page from which i want to hide six sections and show only one that i have button in it and this i am trying to do with single toggle Hide/Show button.

Section’s ID to Hide on first click: (Ayat-1,Ayat-3,Ayat-4,Ayat-5,Ayat-6.Ayat-7) than show all on second click.

The button is in Section=“Ayat-2”

This is additional version of w3 school code for single toggle hide/show, i have modified to include my requirement for multi hide/show.

** Issue - 2 :** This code is not showing the correct result when going live on the web, it suppose to hide the sections but in live web it is not hidding the sections rather its going to top of the page.

Please let me know the errors to fix in my code, your kind help will take me to my target.