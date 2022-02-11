Toggle Hide Show Multiple sections

I have following html button code

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>

<button onclick="toggleHide()">Hide/Show Sections</button>


<style>
    
.d-none {
  display: none;
}

</style>

<div id="Ayat-1" class= "hide-section"></div>
<div id="Ayat-3" class= "hide-section"></div>
<div id="Ayat-4" class= "hide-section"></div>
<div id="Ayat-5" class= "hide-section"></div>
<div id="Ayat-6" class= "hide-section"></div>
<div id="Ayat-7" class= "hide-section"></div>


<script>
    
    function toggleHide() {
  var section = document.querySelectorAll('.hide-section');
  
  section.forEach(el => el.classList.toggle('d-none'));
}

</script>
</body>
</html>
** Issue - 1 :** I have seven sections on the page from which i want to hide six sections and show only one that i have button in it and this i am trying to do with single toggle Hide/Show button.

Section’s ID to Hide on first click: (Ayat-1,Ayat-3,Ayat-4,Ayat-5,Ayat-6.Ayat-7) than show all on second click.

The button is in Section=“Ayat-2”

This is additional version of w3 school code for single toggle hide/show, i have modified to include my requirement for multi hide/show.

** Issue - 2 :** This code is not showing the correct result when going live on the web, it suppose to hide the sections but in live web it is not hidding the sections rather its going to top of the page.

Please let me know the errors to fix in my code, your kind help will take me to my target.

#2

Check your mark-up to ensure it matches what you’re querying for, and that .hide-section isn’t used more than what you’re expecting.

That code you provided does exactly what you say - it adds/removes the d-none class on each button click.

#3

Thanks for reply, I am querying to hide the all sections except (Ayat-2) at first click and show all on second click which is not happining but didn’t get your point what you want to tell, what is the error in code ? do i have to use section tag in place of div? but its also not working that way.

#4

Not sure if this is what you are after. I opted for a slightly different approach and section tags as that made more sense to me,

html

<section id="Ayat-1">Ayat 1</section>
<section id="Ayat-2">Ayat 2</section>
<section id="Ayat-3">Ayat 3</section>

<button onclick='hideSections()'>Hide Sections</button>

javascript

function hideSections() {
  const otherSections = document.querySelectorAll('[id^=Ayat-]:not(#Ayat-2)')
  
  otherSections.forEach((section) => section.classList.toggle('hide'))
}

I’m using the querySelectorAll to select all id’s starting with ^= ‘Arat-’ e.g. [id^=Ayat-] that are not ‘Ayat-2’ e.g. :not(#Ayat-2)

Then looping through those and toggling the ‘hide’ class.

codepen here

#5

Aah, you nailed it you replied like an rpg thanks man, really appriciate.

