Toggle Hide Show Multiple sections

Many thanks for your kind help my dear, but I am sorry that the issue is not resolved. I have mentioned clearly that my concern is neither comment, nor button’s name or section’s border design etc.

The issue is in script functionality, even if you look at your last code and try to press the [3:1] or any other button its showing only the section [3:2] which is wrong and even I change the if section id to Ayat-1 or any Ayat it still show only a section [3:2] why this is my issue?

I have asked to show only the section which contend the button not the one above or not the one below in the section, script function should show only the section which content the button (one at a time) and hide all other sections on the second click, it is very clear and simple.

Secondly, I have not asked to create sections or design i have already provided the section ID from Ayat-1 to 10 or whatever number, each section will have one button and that button hide all other sections and display one himself and that is same all section buttons has to do very clear to explain.

while going to web link you might have noticed that sections are marked with green color line (top & bottom and between these areas is section) for your review to identify the issue i have putted two buttons with different names on different sections, but if you click either of it only shows the same section this is not the one i want, each section button should show there section and hide all other sections this is what i want without interfering the other button’s behavior or functionality, each will behave individually, also i didn’t ask to design for section but only the functionality to hide and show as per the requirment.