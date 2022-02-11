Toggle Hide Show Multiple sections

I have following html button code

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <button onclick="toggleHide()">Hide/Show Sections</button> <style> .d-none { display: none; } </style> <div id="Ayat-1" class= "hide-section"></div> <div id="Ayat-3" class= "hide-section"></div> <div id="Ayat-4" class= "hide-section"></div> <div id="Ayat-5" class= "hide-section"></div> <div id="Ayat-6" class= "hide-section"></div> <div id="Ayat-7" class= "hide-section"></div> <script> function toggleHide() { var section = document.querySelectorAll('.hide-section'); section.forEach(el => el.classList.toggle('d-none')); } </script> </body> </html> ````Preformatted text`

1. Issue - 1 : I have seven sections on the page from which i want to hide six sections and show only one that i have button in it and this i am trying to do with single toggle Hide/Show button.

Section’s ID to Hide on first click: (Ayat-1,Ayat-3,Ayat-4,Ayat-5,Ayat-6.Ayat-7) than show all on second click.

The button is in Section=“Ayat-2”

2. Issue - 2 : This code is not showing the correct result when going live on the web, it suppose to hide the sections but in live web its not hidding rather its going to top of page.

Please let me know the errors to fix in my code, your kind help will take me to my target.