Toggle function

This code worked in an old IE browser but I can’t get it to work in Edge, FF, Chrome.

The way it worked is that if you click it expands the question and shows you the answer and if you double click it opens in another window to edit. In the newer browsers, when you click it doesn’t open as distribed, but if you double click it does open the edit window.

Any help would be appreciated, thank you.

<SCRIPT LANGUAGE=vbscript> function toggle(id) if document.all ("info"&id).style.display="inline" then document.all ("info"&id).style.display="none" else document.all ("info"&id).style.display="inline" end if end function </SCRIPT>

<div id=question<%=id%> onclick="toggle(<%=id%>)" onmouseover="question<%=id%>.style.color='blue'" onmouseout="question<%=id%>.style.color='black'" ondblclick="window.open('view.asp?id=<%=rsView("id")%>')" style="cursor:hand"><b>ID:<%=rsView("id")%></B> - <%=rsView("question")%></div>