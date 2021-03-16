Toggle function

JavaScript
#1

This code worked in an old IE browser but I can’t get it to work in Edge, FF, Chrome.

The way it worked is that if you click it expands the question and shows you the answer and if you double click it opens in another window to edit. In the newer browsers, when you click it doesn’t open as distribed, but if you double click it does open the edit window.

Any help would be appreciated, thank you.

<SCRIPT LANGUAGE=vbscript>
function toggle(id)
	if document.all ("info"&id).style.display="inline" then
		document.all ("info"&id).style.display="none"
	else
		document.all ("info"&id).style.display="inline"
	end if
end function
</SCRIPT>
<div id=question<%=id%> onclick="toggle(<%=id%>)"
	onmouseover="question<%=id%>.style.color='blue'" 
	onmouseout="question<%=id%>.style.color='black'"
	ondblclick="window.open('view.asp?id=<%=rsView("id")%>')"
	style="cursor:hand"><b>ID:<%=rsView("id")%></B> - <%=rsView("question")%></div>
<span name=info<%=id%> id=info<%=id%> style="display:none">
<TABLE>
    <tr><TD><b>Answer:</b><%=rsView("Answer")%></td></tr>
</TABLE>
</span>
#2

the script language= syntax is deprecated, so i wouldnt recommend using it… unless you have a very strong need for this to be vbscript, i would suggest translating it into actual Javascript.

#3

I didn’t catch that, but it didn’t make any difference by using the regular script tag.

#4

Well if you’re using a regular script tag, then it’s going to interpret the code inside it as if it were Javascript.

And that code isnt written in Javascript. So it’s going to fail.

#5

Well I am confused - so if doesn’t work because it’s not JS, what do I use?