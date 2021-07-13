Toggle 1 and 0

JavaScript
I’m trying to create a function which simply toggles between 1 and 0, something like…

function rotate () {
	//how do I get the # of times the function is run?
	
  if(x %2 ==0){
	document.getElementById('rotate') = 0;
  } else {
	document.getElementById('rotate') = 0;
  }
I’m not sure how you want to use it, but to toggle variable x between 1 and 0 just use

x = 1 - x;
dang it, thought this was good

	var x = document.getElementById('rotate').value;
	x++;
	  if(x %2  == 0){
		x = 0;
	  } else {
		x = 1;
	  }

so how do you increment x when the function runs
the 0 and 1 are in an input field

We want a function that can remember things. Usually an IIFE (immediately invoked function expression) is used for that, so that the outer function remembers things, and the returned code is what accesses the information.

 const rotate = (function iife() {
    let lastValue = 0;
    return function () {
        lastValue = 1 - lastValue;
        return lastValue;
    };
}());

And yes I kept it simple with 1-lastValue like @Gandalf, because the x%2 stuff is another complexity that just isn’t needed yet.

Each time you run rotate(), it gives 1, or 0, or 1, or 0, or 1, or 0 . . .