Toggle 1 and 0

We want a function that can remember things. Usually an IIFE (immediately invoked function expression) is used for that, so that the outer function remembers things, and the returned code is what accesses the information.

const rotate = (function iife() { let lastValue = 0; return function () { lastValue = 1 - lastValue; return lastValue; }; }());

And yes I kept it simple with 1-lastValue like @Gandalf, because the x%2 stuff is another complexity that just isn’t needed yet.

Each time you run rotate(), it gives 1, or 0, or 1, or 0, or 1, or 0 . . .