Today my two cents buys 1,370 Mb both up and down :)

Two Cents in Thailand buys: 1,370/1,370 Mbs

Today I changed Internet Service Provider and now have speeds of 100/100 Mb/sec. At the current rate of exchange it cost 14.60 USD,

The following formula calculates the number of Mb/two cents

100 / 14.60 * 100 * 2 = 1,370 Mb/two cents upload

100 / 14.60 * 100 * 2 = 1,370 Mb/two cents download

My previous Internet Service Provider was more expensive and for two cents:

Thailand:

50 / 19.80 * 100 * 2 = 505 Mb/two cents upload

10 / 19.80 * 100 * 2 = 101 Mb/two cents download

I am curious to know if this is good value compared with your local ISP.

Edit:

[off-topic]

The local cost is 442 Baht and can be easily converted into USD by typing the following into a browser search bar - just use your local currency and international monetary abbreviation:

convert 442 THB USD

Result: 14.60 USD - rounded to nearest cent.

Other calculations can also be found by typing into the browser search bar such as:

100 / 14.60 * 100 * 2

[/off-topic]