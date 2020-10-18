To carry out CRUD operations for multiple tables in a single view - Laravel

I’m on Laravel 8 with Livewire, currently have 3 models,
Category ,
SubCategory and
MenuItem for 3 tables. All the above models have separate livewire controllers and have the code for the CRUD operations respectively. I have separate views and routes to edit the above tables and they all have a eloquent relationship between each other. Now what I need to do here to is, I need to display all the three tables in a single view to carry out the CRUD operations. Please help me with this. Thanks a lot for your time!
What have you tried?
I have a new problem now, If you can help, thanks again!
I was successful in achieving the above result, using livewire components, made 3 seperate components of three tables, and embedded the said the components, on a single view, the issue is resolved now, Thanks a lot for the revert mate!