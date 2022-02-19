Title Color in MUI Image List

Trying to change the color of the title text
I’ve commented out failed attempts in ImageListItemBar
and ImageListItem
I can’t find where mui wants me to put it

github src reop

Screenshot from 2022-02-18 16-38-40
    <ImageList
      sx={{
        width: "70%",
        height: 450,
        // Promote the list into its own layer in Chrome. This costs memory, but helps keeping high FPS.
        transform: 'translateZ(0)',
      }}
      rowHeight={200}
      gap={1}
      // variant="quilted"
      // variant="standard"
      varinant="masonry"
    >
      {itemData.map((item) => {
        const cols = item.featured ? 2 : 1;
        const rows = item.featured ? 2 : 1;

        return (
          <ImageListItem
            key={item.img}
            cols={cols}
            rows={rows}
          >
            <img
              {...srcset(item.img, 250, 200, rows, cols)}
              alt={item.title}
              loading="lazy"
            />
            <ImageListItemBar
              sx={{
                background:
                  'linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(0,0,0,0.7) 0%, ' +
                  'rgba(0,0,0,0.3) 70%, rgba(0,0,0,0) 100%)',
                // color: 'primary',
                color: "text.secondary"
              }}
              title={item.name}
              subtitle={item.formatted_address}
              position="top"
              actionIcon={
                <IconButton
                  // sx={{ color: 'primary.main' }}
                  color={starred ? "primary" : "error"}
                  aria-label={`star ${item.title}`}
                  onClick={() => {
                    setStarred(!starred);
                  }}
                >
                  {starred ? <StarBorder /> : <StarRate />}
                  {item.rating}
                  {starred ? <HeartBroken /> : <Favorite />}
                  {item.user_ratings_total}
                </IconButton>
              }
              actionPosition="left"
            // titleWrap={{
            //   fontSize: "1.5rem",
            //   fontWeight: "bold",
            //   color: "text.primary",
            // }}

            />
          </ImageListItem>
        );
      })}
    </ImageList>
This doesn’t look like CSS or html but some sort of JS that I don’t recognise :).

If you are talking about the title attribute of an image then you can’t control its color or styling but I think you are probably talking about something else anyway.

It’s Material User Inertface, maybe I should move it to JavaScript? because it’s feeding a style object into the Image List Component

Moved to JS as I understood nothing of what you speak :slight_smile:

