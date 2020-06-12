Timer shows military time only on cell phone

One of them is: res => res.text()

Another is: () => { myTimer(d) }

And the other wraps around the timer, being:

(res) => { setInterval(() => { myTimer(d) }, 1000); }

Here are the things to do to convert one of them.

Start things off by adding the word function to the beginning:

// res => res.text() function res => res.text()

When the function parameters are not in parentheses, put them in parentheses.

// function res => res.text() function (res) => res.text()

Remove the arrow notation

// function (res) => res.text() function (res) res.text()

Ensure that the contents of the function after the arrow are wrapped in curly braces.

// function (res) res.text() function (res) { res.text() }

And finally use the return keyword on the last statement if that value needs to be returned.