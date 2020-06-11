Timer shows military time only on cell phone

Either one works. The minified one is preferable as it means less data transfer when people load your page.
Do I just wrap that in the script tag? And do you want it top or bottom of page? And once I do that and I already have the fetch js in folder, do I give it a try?
Yes use a script tag, and all scripts should be at the bottom of the body.
Ok, anything else, because it’s not working in any browser at this stage?
At every stage it does remain working in all other browsers. I recommend that you start over from the start, and test it after every step to figure out where your trouble begins.
To be sure that I got this right, does this:
refer to using var to replace
No it doesn’t. I’m not on a computer right now, but arrow notation means replacing the => functions with fully qualified function notation instead, including
function keyword, optional (and preferred) function name, function braces, and where needed
return keyword.
Well that is well I probably messed up. I need to know what you mean to be replace by var.
It seems that you are confusing some things. It is the const keywords that need to be replaced with var.
Well I guess I am confused, I thought would wanted all of this to be var:
No, it is only the const keyword that is replaced with var. The rest of the items in that todo list are completely different things that have nothing to do with being replaced with var.
Okay, fixed… changed const to var and replaced the var for the year, month, etc.
I have the fetch js and the promise script
Am i missing anything?
Relooking at above thread. I am missing this which don’t understand:
- Also, the scripting uses arrow notation which Internet Explorer doesn’t understand either. You need to convert those to standard functions instead.
- Also, the scripting uses destructuring of arrays which Internet Explorer doesn’t understand either, so other techniques need to be used instead.
The year month etc stuff is the restructuring of the array.
It seems to be just the arrow notation to deal with now.
I think that is something about using function instead of the arrow notation. But don’t understand. I realize that ie doesn’t support that though.
Here is an arrow notation function:
var sum = (num1, num2) => num1 + num2;
Here is a function expression version of that:
var sum = function (num1, num2) {
return num1 + num2;
};
Well there are 3 arrow notations functions below and with all of the parenthesis, I really have no idea how to convert that. It difficult for me to follow the example, seems very different.
.then(res => res.text())
.then((res) => {
setInterval(() => { myTimer(d) }, 1000);
One of them is: res => res.text()
Another is: () => { myTimer(d) }
And the other wraps around the timer, being:
(res) => {
setInterval(() => { myTimer(d) }, 1000);
}
Here are the things to do to convert one of them.
Start things off by adding the word function to the beginning:
// res => res.text()
function res => res.text()
When the function parameters are not in parentheses, put them in parentheses.
// function res => res.text()
function (res) => res.text()
Remove the arrow notation
// function (res) => res.text()
function (res) res.text()
Ensure that the contents of the function after the arrow are wrapped in curly braces.
// function (res) res.text()
function (res) {
res.text()
}
And finally use the return keyword on the last statement if that value needs to be returned.
function (res) {
return res.text()
}
Paul,
Thank you for all of your efforts and laying out the conversions. You are definitely a teacher and a very good one at that! I wanted to get this code LIVE a couple of days ago and I know I will struggle with this last remaining code to get IE11 to work. I am going to have to put that off for a couple of days to attend to other matters. If you would prefer, I would be glad to pay for the those last few line of code. Thanks!
Thank you but money isn’t an option.
We will gladly wait on you finding more time to apply yourself to this. That way more learnings can occur.