Timer shows military time only on cell phone

Good one - the last thing is promises, for which the following promise polyfill is used with Internet Explorer.
Now you lost me! Opened link but don’t understand.
There is a download section there.
Which one…
Or do you want me to use CDN Polyfill script instead?
Either one works. The minified one is preferable as it means less data transfer when people load your page.
Do I just wrap that in the script tag? And do you want it top or bottom of page? And once I do that and I already have the fetch js in folder, do I give it a try?
Yes use a script tag, and all scripts should be at the bottom of the body.
Ok, anything else, because it’s not working in any browser at this stage?
At every stage it does remain working in all other browsers. I recommend that you start over from the start, and test it after every step to figure out where your trouble begins.
To be sure that I got this right, does this:
refer to using var to replace
No it doesn’t. I’m not on a computer right now, but arrow notation means replacing the => functions with fully qualified function notation instead, including
function keyword, optional (and preferred) function name, function braces, and where needed
return keyword.
Well that is well I probably messed up. I need to know what you mean to be replace by var.
It seems that you are confusing some things. It is the const keywords that need to be replaced with var.
Well I guess I am confused, I thought would wanted all of this to be var:
No, it is only the const keyword that is replaced with var. The rest of the items in that todo list are completely different things that have nothing to do with being replaced with var.
Okay, fixed… changed const to var and replaced the var for the year, month, etc.
I have the fetch js and the promise script
Am i missing anything?
Relooking at above thread. I am missing this which don’t understand:
- Also, the scripting uses arrow notation which Internet Explorer doesn’t understand either. You need to convert those to standard functions instead.
- Also, the scripting uses destructuring of arrays which Internet Explorer doesn’t understand either, so other techniques need to be used instead.
The year month etc stuff is the restructuring of the array.
It seems to be just the arrow notation to deal with now.
I think that is something about using function instead of the arrow notation. But don’t understand. I realize that ie doesn’t support that though.
Here is an arrow notation function:
var sum = (num1, num2) => num1 + num2;
Here is a function expression version of that:
var sum = function (num1, num2) {
return num1 + num2;
};