Timer shows military time only on cell phone

I now have my hands on Internet Explorer.
- The fetch is good for you. Other issues need to be fixed now.
- The scripting code uses const which Internet Explorer doesn’t understand. You need to use var there instead of const.
- Also, the scripting uses arrow notation which Internet Explorer doesn’t understand either. You need to convert those to standard functions instead.
- Also, the scripting uses destructuring of arrays which Internet Explorer doesn’t understand either, so other techniques need to be used instead.
- Also, fetch uses promises which Internet Explorer doesn’t understand, so a polyfill is needed to let Internet Explorer know how to handle promises.
And the timer now works in Internet Exporer.
Which one of these issues do you want to tackle first?