Timer shows military time only on cell phone

#56

I now have my hands on Internet Explorer.

  • The fetch is good for you. Other issues need to be fixed now.
  • The scripting code uses const which Internet Explorer doesn’t understand. You need to use var there instead of const.
  • Also, the scripting uses arrow notation which Internet Explorer doesn’t understand either. You need to convert those to standard functions instead.
  • Also, the scripting uses destructuring of arrays which Internet Explorer doesn’t understand either, so other techniques need to be used instead.
  • Also, fetch uses promises which Internet Explorer doesn’t understand, so a polyfill is needed to let Internet Explorer know how to handle promises.

And the timer now works in Internet Exporer.

Which one of these issues do you want to tackle first?

#57

Would it be best to make changes for the entire code and I can then use that code if using IE11 and since the existing code works well on chrome and FF just leave that one along? Your thoughts? Thanks

#58

No, that way leads to disaster for you then have multiple versions to support.

#59

Ok, I appreciate and definitely respect your opinion. The changes you mention is not something I totally understand. Please tell me the best way to proceed. I already have fetch.umd.js in folder.

#60

Sure thing. Choose one of the issues that Internet Explorer has, and we’ll take you through what need to be done to resolve it.

#61

Let’s start at the top and work down.

#62

Okay, that would be the const keywords. Rename those to var instead.

Todo list:

  • :white_check_mark: Fetch
  • Const
  • Arrow notation
  • Destructuring
  • Promises
#63

Not sure what these are:

image

#64

We’ll get to those later. I’m just keeping track of what we’ve dealt with, and future things that need to be done later.

#65

This is done…
image

#66

Good one.

Next up is the destructuring.

Here is the involved code.

        var [year, month, day, hour, min, sec] = res.split(',');

With Internet Explorer that needs to be done in a longer form by first splitting to a local array, then assigning each part of that to separate variables.

        var split = res.split(",");
        var year = split[0];
        var month = split[1];
        var day = split[2];
        var hour = split[3];
        var min = split[4];
        var sec = split[5];
#67

Done!

#68

Good one - the last thing is promises, for which the following promise polyfill is used with Internet Explorer.

#69

Now you lost me! Opened link but don’t understand.

#70

There is a download section there.

#71

Which one…
image

Or do you want me to use CDN Polyfill script instead?

#72

Either one works. The minified one is preferable as it means less data transfer when people load your page.

#73

Do I just wrap that in the script tag? And do you want it top or bottom of page? And once I do that and I already have the fetch js in folder, do I give it a try?

#74

Yes use a script tag, and all scripts should be at the bottom of the body.

#75

Ok, anything else, because it’s not working in any browser at this stage?