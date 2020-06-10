Timer shows military time only on cell phone

Here is asp code:
response.write year(date) & "," & month(date) & "," & day(date) & "," & hour(time) & "," & Minute(time) & "," & second(time)
Will give you this for this time: 1:57:10 PM
2020,6,8,13,57,10
Thanks. You need to make this a live URL somewhere.
Are you able to post that here?
I don’t have one to post - any alternatives?
Could you DM me the link?
So, @javascript7 DM’d me the link to the endpoint and this is the solution we came up with.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<p id="demo"></p>
<script>
function myTimer(d) {
d.setSeconds(d.getSeconds() + 1);
demo.innerHTML = d.toLocaleTimeString([], { hour12: true });
}
const demo = document.getElementById("demo");
fetch('./DigitalTimerTest.asp')
.then(res => res.text())
.then((res) => {
const [year, month, day, hour, min, sec] = res.split(',');
const d = new Date(year, month, day, hour, min, sec);
setInterval(() => { myTimer(d) }, 1000);
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
This works, but unfortunately it needs to work on IE11, too.
@Paul_Wilkins: any chance you could lend a hand to convert it to ES5? I’ve gotta shoot off now and won’t be back on until tomorrow sometime.
Polyfills are the answer, where support is provided for features that don’t exist in the browser, such as with Internet Explorer. There are a number of fetch polyfills as evinced in this article:
I’d start with the most basic one, that being the whatwg fetch polyfill. Go to their releases page and obtain the fetch.umd.js file.
Then include that script in your HTML page which polyfills (only if needed) fetch, providing support for it when browsers don’t know how to do fetch.
<script src="js/fetch.umd.js"></script>
Thank you Paul, I will check that out. I appreciate it.
Can you give more details about what you’re having trouble with? Is it obtaining the
fetch.umd.js file? using it? The results afterwards? Something else?
Yes, getting the file and then wear to place it on the page, end of body tag or?
Again to clarify, just wanting this code to work in IE 11. Works fine in FF and chrome.
Thank You
Okay, here are the instructions again.
Please let me know at what point you have trouble with getting the fetch.umd.js from the releases page.
ok, have downloaded fetch.umd.js file. and using this
<script src="fetch.umd.js"></script>
Shows blank page
Yes, it doesn’t do anything on the screen.
When the browser already knows how to do fetch, it does nothing. When the browser doesn’t know how to do fetch, it tells the browser how to do fetch.
That script just needs to occur in the HTML page before the script that uses fetch.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<title>Document</title>
<script src="fetch.umd.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p id="demo"></p>
<script>
function myTimer(d) {
d.setSeconds(d.getSeconds() + 1);
demo.innerHTML = d.toLocaleTimeString([], { hour12: true });
}
const demo = document.getElementById("demo");
fetch('../DigitalTimerTest.asp')
.then(res => res.text())
.then((res) => {
const [year, month, day, hour, min, sec] = res.split(',');
const d = new Date(year, month, day, hour, min, sec);
setInterval(() => { myTimer(d) }, 1000);
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
This is my code with fetch.umd.js in the folder.
It still fails?
yes , just a blank screen
Tomorrow I’ll set up my own asp server to try and figure out where theory departed from practice.
thank you, just let me know if I can assist
Does that fetch file live in the same folder as your HTML page?
How do you even create a local development server that can run asp files? Such mysteries may have to wait.