Timer shows military time only on cell phone

So, @javascript7 DM’d me the link to the endpoint and this is the solution we came up with.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<p id="demo"></p>
<script>
function myTimer(d) {
d.setSeconds(d.getSeconds() + 1);
demo.innerHTML = d.toLocaleTimeString([], { hour12: true });
}
const demo = document.getElementById("demo");
fetch('./DigitalTimerTest.asp')
.then(res => res.text())
.then((res) => {
const [year, month, day, hour, min, sec] = res.split(',');
const d = new Date(year, month, day, hour, min, sec);
setInterval(() => { myTimer(d) }, 1000);
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
This works, but unfortunately it needs to work on IE11, too.
@Paul_Wilkins: any chance you could lend a hand to convert it to ES5? I’ve gotta shoot off now and won’t be back on until tomorrow sometime.