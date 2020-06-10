Timer shows military time only on cell phone

So, @javascript7 DM’d me the link to the endpoint and this is the solution we came up with.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <title>Document</title> </head> <body> <p id="demo"></p> <script> function myTimer(d) { d.setSeconds(d.getSeconds() + 1); demo.innerHTML = d.toLocaleTimeString([], { hour12: true }); } const demo = document.getElementById("demo"); fetch('./DigitalTimerTest.asp') .then(res => res.text()) .then((res) => { const [year, month, day, hour, min, sec] = res.split(','); const d = new Date(year, month, day, hour, min, sec); setInterval(() => { myTimer(d) }, 1000); }); </script> </body> </html>

This works, but unfortunately it needs to work on IE11, too.

@Paul_Wilkins: any chance you could lend a hand to convert it to ES5? I’ve gotta shoot off now and won’t be back on until tomorrow sometime.