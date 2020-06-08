Timer shows military time only on cell phone

Got it! Removed
h = addLeadingZero(h);
But still a 7 second difference in time with cell phone. So is this code dependent on the device? And is this code actually using UTC where it will be the same regardless of time zone?
Thanks
Check each device with https://time.is/GMT and you’ll figure out which one is out of sync. Each device has different ways to bring them back into sync.
Yes, thank you for that Paul, I appreciate it.
I still wish I could find a way to make or modify that code to read the server time. I have yet to find any examples of that.
dateadd("h",-3,now())
is the way to read/use the server time and the -3 bring it to local time. Do you know of a way to bring that into the code?
Thanks
You could use fetch to request that information from the server.
Shouldn’t be too difficult.
Can you make an endpoint that returns the following:
year, month, day, hours, minutes, seconds
So for 7th June 09:20:02, that would be:
2020,6,7,9,20,2
Thank you for the suggestion.
You lost me on that one. Don’t understand what you are trying to convey.
Thanks
He means that you should create an asp server page that outputs those comma-separated values for the date and time. That way, the html page can request that asp page for server-date information and do stuff with it.
Paul, So are you saying that if I can get a date/time to look like this:
2020,6,7,9,20,2
then it can be inserted and used in the code in post #14 and I can use the server time in the digital clock?
It can be in almost any format you like. I’d go with James’ recommendation though as it is fairly easy for JavaScript to convert it into meaningful information.
For example, with something like this untested piece of code:
function updateTime(response) {
const [year, month, day, hour, min, sec] = response.split(",");
doSomethingWith(year, month, day, hour, min, sec);
...
}
fetch("/datetime.asp").then(updateTime);
Yup.
In your original code you have:
var d = new Date();
When creating a new Date object without arguments, this is relying on whatever time the user has set on their system. As you have seen yourself, this can lead to discrepancies.
To remedy this you would fetch the initial value from the server and use that to create the Date object.
var d = new Date(values,fetched,from,server);
^ This is just pseudocode.
Why do you need it parsed? If I use
<%Response.write FormatDateTime(Now(), 3)%> it will display 4:09:22 AM
Yeah, but how do you want to increment that?
You need to pass JavaScript something it can work with.
Do mean that the clock would tick each second?
“You need to pass JavaScript something it can work with.” So you need it to me parsed?
Tell me exacly how you what it parsed and I will figure the asp of it.
You could go with JavaScript parsing it like this, for simplicity.
// response is "2020,6,7,9,20,2"
var parts = response.split(",");
var year = parts[0]; // "2020"
var month = parts[1]; // "6"
var day = parts[2]; // "7"
var hour = parts[3]; // "9"
var min = parts[4]; // "20"
var sec = parts[5]; // "2"
You should make an endpoint (an asp server page) that outputs the current date in the following format:
year, month, day, hours, minutes, seconds
So for 8th June 10:56:11, that would be:
2020,6,11,10,56,11
Here is asp code:
response.write year(date) & "," & month(date) & "," & day(date) & "," & hour(time) & "," & Minute(time) & "," & second(time)
Will give you this for this time: 1:57:10 PM
2020,6,8,13,57,10
Thanks. You need to make this a live URL somewhere.
Are you able to post that here?
I don’t have one to post - any alternatives?
Could you DM me the link?