Timer shows military time only on cell phone

I meant both… put I discovered the problem. In my original post, the JS was at the top of the page in an include file. Your code only work if it’s under the <p id="demo"></p>. So now several pages have to be changed versus just one page. But no problem, I can do that.

However, the difference now is that on the desktop it’s all caps for AM/PM versus lower caps on cell phone; am/pm. I would prefer all caps because it looks nicer, but I can live with that if can’t be fixed. The other issue is that there is a 7 second difference in time between desktop and cell. I want the time to be server time (same on both platforms), does that make a difference in the code?

You could try…

demo.innerHTML = d.toLocaleTimeString([], { hour12: true }).toUpperCase();

…or better still just use CSS…

#demo {
    text-transform: uppercase;
 }

coothead

The toLocaleTimeString method is purely client-side. It has no concept of what is going on on the server, I’m afraid.

The discrepancy could be down to the fact that the system clocks on both devices are slightly different.

Also, server time could be problematic. What about if I visit your page from Europe. It’s currently early evening here, yet if your server is based in the states, where it’s late afternoon. What time do you want to show in this case?

If you’re set on displaying a clock on your page, and you don’t want to trust the visitor’s system time, you would need to grab the visitor’s location (a task in itself), then get the time from some API (like this one) based on where the visitor is coming from. This still doesn’t account for things like VPNs.

That works for the UpperCases. Great!

However, I just noticed the at 12:25:21 PM on the cell phone is shows 0:25:21 PM and shows correctly on desktop. Need to show 12:25:21 PM on both.

Any fixes for that?

James,

Everything you say is spot on, but I need to timestamp database entry for the server time. In my case, other time zones are not relevant and the user knows that.

James, this is what I use to database time stamps that adjusts for server time. Now I would like to incorporate that concept to showing the time in the JS:

This is asp code for that:

localtime = dateadd("h",-3,now())
James,

What do you think of this instead of my example? Seems to work. It uses UTC time. Is there anyway to get rid of the leading “0” in the time? For example: 4:38:55 PM rather than 04:38:55 PM.

<body>

<div id="clock"></div>

<script>
    function addLeadingZero(n) {
        return n < 10 ? '0' + n : n;
    }

    function windTheClock(timeZoneOffset) {
        var d = new Date();
        d.setHours(d.getUTCHours() + -7); // set time zone offset
        var h = d.getHours();
        var m = d.getMinutes();
        var s = d.getSeconds();
        var ampm = h >= 12 ? 'PM' : 'AM';
        h = h % 12;
        h = h ? h : 12; // replace '0' w/ '12'
        h = addLeadingZero(h);
        m = addLeadingZero(m);
        s = addLeadingZero(s);

        document.all["clock"].innerHTML = h + ':' + m + ':' + s
        + ' ' + ampm;
        setTimeout(function () { windTheClock(timeZoneOffset) }, 1000);
    }

    window.onload = function () {
        windTheClock(2);
    }
    
    </script>
</body>

Got it! Removed h = addLeadingZero(h);

But still a 7 second difference in time with cell phone. So is this code dependent on the device? And is this code actually using UTC where it will be the same regardless of time zone?

Check each device with https://time.is/GMT and you’ll figure out which one is out of sync. Each device has different ways to bring them back into sync.

Yes, thank you for that Paul, I appreciate it.

I still wish I could find a way to make or modify that code to read the server time. I have yet to find any examples of that.

dateadd("h",-3,now()) is the way to read/use the server time and the -3 bring it to local time. Do you know of a way to bring that into the code?

You could use fetch to request that information from the server.

Shouldn’t be too difficult.

Can you make an endpoint that returns the following:

year, month, day, hours, minutes, seconds

So for 7th June 09:20:02, that would be:

2020,6,7,9,20,2
Thank you for the suggestion.

You lost me on that one. Don’t understand what you are trying to convey.

He means that you should create an asp server page that outputs those comma-separated values for the date and time. That way, the html page can request that asp page for server-date information and do stuff with it.

Paul, So are you saying that if I can get a date/time to look like this:

2020,6,7,9,20,2

then it can be inserted and used in the code in post #14 and I can use the server time in the digital clock?

It can be in almost any format you like. I’d go with James’ recommendation though as it is fairly easy for JavaScript to convert it into meaningful information.

For example, with something like this untested piece of code:

function updateTime(response) {
    const [year, month, day, hour, min, sec] = response.split(",");
    doSomethingWith(year, month, day, hour, min, sec);
    ...
}
fetch("/datetime.asp").then(updateTime);
Yup.

In your original code you have:

var d = new Date();

When creating a new Date object without arguments, this is relying on whatever time the user has set on their system. As you have seen yourself, this can lead to discrepancies.

To remedy this you would fetch the initial value from the server and use that to create the Date object.

var d = new Date(values,fetched,from,server);

^ This is just pseudocode.

Why do you need it parsed? If I use <%Response.write FormatDateTime(Now(), 3)%> it will display 4:09:22 AM

Yeah, but how do you want to increment that?
You need to pass JavaScript something it can work with.