Timer shows military time only on cell phone

javascript7: javascript7: I want the time to be server time (same on both platforms)

The toLocaleTimeString method is purely client-side. It has no concept of what is going on on the server, I’m afraid.

The discrepancy could be down to the fact that the system clocks on both devices are slightly different.

Also, server time could be problematic. What about if I visit your page from Europe. It’s currently early evening here, yet if your server is based in the states, where it’s late afternoon. What time do you want to show in this case?

If you’re set on displaying a clock on your page, and you don’t want to trust the visitor’s system time, you would need to grab the visitor’s location (a task in itself), then get the time from some API (like this one) based on where the visitor is coming from. This still doesn’t account for things like VPNs.