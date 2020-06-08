Timer shows military time only on cell phone

Coothead is right, although you can pass an options object to the toLocaleTimeString method, to customize the output somewhat.

For example, to force the 12 hour clock with the default locale:

d.toLocaleTimeString([], { hour12: true });

Also, as an aside, there is no need to keep querying the DOM within the myTimer function.

function myTimer() { var d = new Date(); demo.innerHTML = d.toLocaleTimeString([], { hour12: true }); } var demo = document.getElementById("demo"); var myVar = setInterval(myTimer, 1000);

HTH