Timer shows military time only on cell phone

Good, and does it still work in Firefox? (You’ll see this question a lot now).
yes, all works
Good one. That’s Fetch all dealt with.
- Fetch
- Const
- Arrow notation
- Destructuring
- Promises
And now it’s on to the next thing in the list.
const done
Does the code still work in Firefox?
yes changed to word var, and if I say done, then it works in ff
Good. Progress is being made, and it’s nice to fill things out with those green check marks.
Next up is arrow notation, so do those one at a time, checking with Firefox that things still work.
…and this is where I thought it went wrong. This does not work in FF
.then function (res) {
res.text()
}
What did it look like before the change?
.then(res => res.text())
The arrow notation function there is just
res => res.text()
Do not change anything else about the line.
I believe you want me to change it to, maybe I misunderstood:
Ensure that the contents of the function after the arrow are wrapped in curly braces.
// function (res) res.text()
function (res) {
res.text()
}
So I change to this and it doesnt work:
.then res => res.text()
It doesn’t work because you changed something outside of what was the arrow-notation function.
With the following line:
.then(res => res.text())
The arrow-notation function is
res => res.text()
The rest of the code remains unchanged, that being:
.then(...)
Do you see what you changed about the code that’s supposed to remain unchanged?
.then function (res) {
res.text()
}
This is what I did…I don’t understand, please give me what you want me to use, thanks
With the code that remains unchanged, that being this:
.then(...)
Place the function inside of the parenthesis, where the three dots are. Do not delete those parenthesis, for those are part of the code that you should not change for this conversion.
Oh and look at the time. I must leave very soon now.
Thanks what I thought I did…
.then function (res) {
res.text()
}
Paul, I am getting this message, can you just help me rather than this back and forth?
But look at what you did - you deleted the parenthesis from the
then word, that you shouldn’t have deleted.
I must now depart.
I appreciate your expertise but I find your methods of helping (trying to teach) to be counter productive and agitating. You have been helpful at times. @ James_Hibbard has a much better style and James has been very helpful to me and I really appreciate him. I only wish that you could provide your help in different way because I believe you have a lot to offer. I only wish I had you level of knowledge. Thank you