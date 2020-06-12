Timer shows military time only on cell phone

JavaScript
#123

what do I do with fetch?

#124

You do what was done before with fetch.

#125

That could be the problem… I changed the word, but tell me what to use instead of fetch

#126

Post #36 is where instructions occurred about fetch.

#127

If you are referring to adding this, already been done.

<script src="fetch.umd.js"></script>
#128

Good, and does it still work in Firefox? (You’ll see this question a lot now).

#129

yes, all works

#130

Good one. That’s Fetch all dealt with.

  • :white_check_mark: Fetch
  • Const
  • Arrow notation
  • Destructuring
  • Promises

And now it’s on to the next thing in the list.

#131

const done

#132

Does the code still work in Firefox?

#133

yes changed to word var, and if I say done, then it works in ff

#134
  • :white_check_mark: Fetch
  • :white_check_mark: Const
  • Arrow notation
  • Destructuring
  • Promises

Good. Progress is being made, and it’s nice to fill things out with those green check marks.

Next up is arrow notation, so do those one at a time, checking with Firefox that things still work.

#135

…and this is where I thought it went wrong. This does not work in FF

    .then function (res) {
    res.text()
    }
#136

What did it look like before the change?

#137

.then(res => res.text())

#138

The arrow notation function there is just res => res.text()

Do not change anything else about the line.

#139

I believe you want me to change it to, maybe I misunderstood:
Ensure that the contents of the function after the arrow are wrapped in curly braces.

// function (res) res.text()

function (res) {

    res.text()

}

So I change to this and it doesnt work:
.then res => res.text()

#140

It doesn’t work because you changed something outside of what was the arrow-notation function.

#141

With the following line:

.then(res => res.text())

The arrow-notation function is res => res.text()

The rest of the code remains unchanged, that being: .then(...)

Do you see what you changed about the code that’s supposed to remain unchanged?

#142 
    .then function (res) {
    res.text()
    }

This is what I did…I don’t understand, please give me what you want me to use, thanks