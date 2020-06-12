Timer shows military time only on cell phone

I am back to original and it’s working
Good one. Let’s now do these things one step at a time.
- Fetch
- Const
- Arrow notation
- Destructuring
- Promises
Starting with the Fetch polyfill, and testing in Firefox that everythiing still works after each change.
what do I do with fetch?
You do what was done before with fetch.
That could be the problem… I changed the word, but tell me what to use instead of fetch
Post #36 is where instructions occurred about fetch.
If you are referring to adding this, already been done.
<script src="fetch.umd.js"></script>
Good, and does it still work in Firefox? (You’ll see this question a lot now).
yes, all works
Good one. That’s Fetch all dealt with.
And now it’s on to the next thing in the list.
const done
Does the code still work in Firefox?
yes changed to word var, and if I say done, then it works in ff
Good. Progress is being made, and it’s nice to fill things out with those green check marks.
Next up is arrow notation, so do those one at a time, checking with Firefox that things still work.
…and this is where I thought it went wrong. This does not work in FF
.then function (res) {
res.text()
}
What did it look like before the change?
.then(res => res.text())
The arrow notation function there is just
res => res.text()
Do not change anything else about the line.
I believe you want me to change it to, maybe I misunderstood:
Ensure that the contents of the function after the arrow are wrapped in curly braces.
// function (res) res.text()
function (res) {
res.text()
}
So I change to this and it doesnt work:
.then res => res.text()
It doesn’t work because you changed something outside of what was the arrow-notation function.