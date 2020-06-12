Timer shows military time only on cell phone

It seems to be failing on these first few lines:
.then function (res) {
res.text()
}
.then function (res) {
{
Then revert back to previous code that does work. We can then start making progress from there.
now you got me confused…what’s the point of all this conversion and now going back to the original
The conversion works fully and properly as I tested it out myself. There is something that you have done that diverges from the conversion instructions.
How we deal with that is to go back to before the problem occurs, and step forward slowly one step at a time, until the problem makes itself known.
Going back to the original is required as it’s not known where and when the problem took place.
Using Firefox after making each change to check that the code still works properly, is how you investigate to find out when that problem occurs.
In summary, the point of going back to the original code is that you are going back to WORKING code.
I am back to original and it’s working
Good one. Let’s now do these things one step at a time.
Starting with the Fetch polyfill, and testing in Firefox that everythiing still works after each change.
what do I do with fetch?
You do what was done before with fetch.
That could be the problem… I changed the word, but tell me what to use instead of fetch
Post #36 is where instructions occurred about fetch.
If you are referring to adding this, already been done.
<script src="fetch.umd.js"></script>
Good, and does it still work in Firefox? (You’ll see this question a lot now).
yes, all works
Good one. That’s Fetch all dealt with.
And now it’s on to the next thing in the list.
const done
Does the code still work in Firefox?
yes changed to word var, and if I say done, then it works in ff
Good. Progress is being made, and it’s nice to fill things out with those green check marks.
Next up is arrow notation, so do those one at a time, checking with Firefox that things still work.
…and this is where I thought it went wrong. This does not work in FF
.then function (res) {
res.text()
}