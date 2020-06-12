Timer shows military time only on cell phone

The conversion works fully and properly as I tested it out myself. There is something that you have done that diverges from the conversion instructions.

How we deal with that is to go back to before the problem occurs, and step forward slowly one step at a time, until the problem makes itself known.

Going back to the original is required as it’s not known where and when the problem took place.

Using Firefox after making each change to check that the code still works properly, is how you investigate to find out when that problem occurs.