Timer shows military time only on cell phone

javascript7: javascript7: It’s not working in FF or chrome

Okay - go back to code that works in Firefox.

Then gradually make the changes to that code so that it can work in Internet Explorer.

From now on when you make changes to the code to get it closer to what can work in Internet Explorer, check that the code still works in Firefox.

As soon as it stops working in Firefox you know that you’ve done something wrong, and can back up to find and fix the problem.