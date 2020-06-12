Timer shows military time only on cell phone

Doesn’t give me anything:
Good. No errors. How about the network panel?
Well that’s completely wrong.
I recommend that when you go to one of those panels, such as the console one, that you reload the page so that you get to see what’s happening.
I did reload the page (close down and open up again).
Am I not in the correct area with Network panel?
Don’t worry, I have another approach for you.
Does the updated code work in the Firefox or Chrome browsers?
Okay - go back to code that works in Firefox.
Then gradually make the changes to that code so that it can work in Internet Explorer.
From now on when you make changes to the code to get it closer to what can work in Internet Explorer, check that the code still works in Firefox.
As soon as it stops working in Firefox you know that you’ve done something wrong, and can back up to find and fix the problem.
It seems to be failing on these first few lines:
.then function (res) {
res.text()
}
.then function (res) {
{
Then revert back to previous code that does work. We can then start making progress from there.
now you got me confused…what’s the point of all this conversion and now going back to the original
The conversion works fully and properly as I tested it out myself. There is something that you have done that diverges from the conversion instructions.
How we deal with that is to go back to before the problem occurs, and step forward slowly one step at a time, until the problem makes itself known.
Going back to the original is required as it’s not known where and when the problem took place.
Using Firefox after making each change to check that the code still works properly, is how you investigate to find out when that problem occurs.
In summary, the point of going back to the original code is that you are going back to WORKING code.
I am back to original and it’s working
Good one. Let’s now do these things one step at a time.
Starting with the Fetch polyfill, and testing in Firefox that everythiing still works after each change.
what do I do with fetch?
You do what was done before with fetch.
That could be the problem… I changed the word, but tell me what to use instead of fetch
Post #36 is where instructions occurred about fetch.
If you are referring to adding this, already been done.
<script src="fetch.umd.js"></script>